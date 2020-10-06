Elizabeth Anne Steinberg

Elizabeth Anne Edwards Steinberg, affectionately known as Anne or Libby Anne, age 94, entered into eternal life on Friday, October 2, 2020. Born on August 15, 1926 in Quarryville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard Cox and Adaline Paxson Edwards. She and her late husband, Howard Steinberg, were married on September 6, 1947 at Penn Hill Friends Meeting House, Wakefield, PA, and they spent 67 wonderful years together.
Anne is survived by two sons, Richard H. (Susan B.) Stuart and Roger T. Steinberg (Barbra Riley); 5 grandchildren, Julie Christine Lowery, Brianna Lee Parish, Clay (Carol W.) Stuart, Andrew E. (Jayme H.) Stuart, and Kaitlin R. Steinberg; 8 great-grandchildren, Ryan Lowery, Austin Lowery, Ethan Stuart, Chloe Stuart, Eliana Stuart, Jackson Stuart, Nora Stuart, and Adam Stuart. She was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Barbara A. Parish, and Anne's husband, Howard.
Howard and Anne met on a train in North Carolina during WW II. Anne was on her way home to Quarryville from Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. Anne took the only empty seat on the train, next to a soldier's hat. The hat belonged to Howard, who was serving in the Army. They met and talked during the rest of the train ride together, and the two were inseparable from that day forward.
After graduating from Millersville State Teachers College (now Millersville University), Anne embarked on a 30-year teaching career at Quarryville Elementary School, during which she taught multiple generations of fourth graders and often joked that she "never graduated from the fourth grade."
Anne's favorite job was mother and grandmother, and she was known for getting up in the middle of the night before holidays to put giant turkeys in the oven and begin cooking her elaborate holiday meals. Her famous dishes were traditional "Pennsylvania Dutch," and included chicken pot pie, apple dumplings, shoo-fly cake, and many kinds of Christmas cookies. Howard, an avid postcard collector, and Anne enjoyed many years of retirement together, traveling, spending time with family, and attending postcard shows around Lancaster County and farther afield, including Texas! Anne was a lifelong Quaker and a member of Penn Hill Friends Meeting, where she served in a leadership capacity for much of her life.
The family would like to thank Anne and Howard's dear neighbors Steve and Penny Leed of Quarryville for their decades of friendship, support, and help. Heartfelt thanks also to the many wonderful staff members of the Holmgreen Center, Brookdale Trinity Towers in Corpus Christi, Texas for providing Anne with outstanding care and companionship during the last six years of her life, especially Amanda Garcia with Personalized Living.
Internment will be at Penn Hill Friends Cemetery, Wakefield, PA. When it is safe to travel again, the family will schedule a celebration of Anne's life at a memorial service in PA. Contributions in Anne's memory may be made via check to Penn Hill First Day School, c/o Ethel Kirk, 290 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. reynoldsandshivery.com
