Elizabeth Ann Walker, 85, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Brethren Village. Born in Clarks Summit, PA, she was the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Hughes) Koelsch.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and worked for Hamilton Watch Company for several years. Ann married the late Rev. Lee Walker in 1968, and they moved to Philadelphia where she helped her husband with the Presbyterian Church's administrative duties. After her husband retired, they relocated to Sun City, Arizona where she thoroughly enjoyed caring for her home garden, featuring her prized geraniums.
During her free time, Ann enjoyed traveling throughout the Southwest. Ann and Lee returned to Lancaster to be closer to her family. In her retirement, Ann continued at her home where she looked after two horses on her property and offered rides to her Amish neighbors.
Ann was a 70-year member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lancaster, where she served as a church secretary for a time, sang in the choir, and remained active until recent years.
She is survived by her two sisters, Marjorie Crystle of Lancaster, and Nancy Luke Nefsky of Sacramento, CA; her two stepchildren, Calvin Walker (Judy) of Princeton, NJ, and Marcia Morgan (Edward IV) of Doylestown, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her brother, George W. Koelsch, and her sister, Carol Shank (James), both of Lititz.
A private graveside service will take place at Lititz Moravian Cemetery in Lititz, PA. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date.
