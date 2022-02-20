Elizabeth Ann (Showalter) Deaver, 77, of Lancaster, entered into rest on Friday, February 18, 2022 at home. Born in Lancaster on December 10, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Sarah (Mummaw) Showalter. She worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Weis Pharmacy.
Elizabeth loved playing cards, sewing, and crochet.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Diana Deaver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter John Deaver; her sister, Anna Mae MccGallicher; and her brothers, James Showalter and Christian Showalter, Jr.
A Funeral Service will be held at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory at 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM. Committal will follow at Riverview Burial Park. Friends will be received at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lancaster Cancer Center at https://www.lancastercancercenter.com/foundation/make-a-donation/ or 703 Lampeter Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com