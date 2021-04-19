Elizabeth "Betsy" Kratzert passed away April 15, 2021 at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA on March 2, 1938, she was the daughter of Walter C. Miller and Mabel C. Miller and sister to George Miller and Jean Dechant.
She was a loving wife for 61 years to George H. Kratzert and the mother of three children, Kevin Kratzert, husband of Andrea, Lorie Kratzert Kegerise, wife of Noel and Keith Kratzert, husband of Gabriella, an amazing grandmother to Adam, Kara, Artis and Martin and aunt to Kathy, Melissa, Douglas, and Marcia.
After graduating from Manheim Twp. High School where she excelled in music, Betsy graduated from Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. She played the lead role in "Kiss Me Kate" at Centenary and after graduation went on a tour to Europe with the Centenary Choir. Betsy worked for several years at RCA before starting a family, which became her sole purpose for the rest of her life. She took great pride in being the best wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt.
You could always count on her homemade pumpkin pie and fresh whipped cream at every Thanksgiving dinner, as well possessing the uncanny ability to know what others needed before they themselves knew. Betsy was a selfless and kind woman who was always encouraging those she loved. She loved her cottage in the Poconos and enjoyed many weekends there with her family.
From a business standpoint, she was active in her moving business, Lancaster Storage Co., and in her later years she helped develop two hotels and miniature golf course in partnership with her husband and family.
Betsy had a very active and fulfilling life along with her family and she loved her puppy, Daisy. She was a lifetime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster and a longtime member of the Hamilton Club.
A special thank you to her caregivers whom without, she would not have been able to stay in her home to enjoy life with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, 140 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097