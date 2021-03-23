Elizabeth Ann Kastor, age 93, of New Providence, went home to be with her Lord on March 20, 2021. She was born in Lindenwold, New Jersey, daughter of the late William "Duke" and Frances Smith Brinley. She worked at the Lancaster Newspaper-New Era as a proof reader and in advertisement layout. She was a former member of Clearfield United Methodist Church where she was a choir director and played the organ for 55 years. She was a member of Colemanville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and the United Methodist Women's Club. She enjoyed reading, music, traveling and her sewing club.
She is survived by three sons: Robert Kastor and his life partner Barbara Joyce of Christiana, Noel husband of Catherine Kastor of New Providence, Barton husband of Lynne Kastor of New Providence, 2 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga, PA 17516, on April 7th, 2021 at 5 p.m., with a greeting time from 4 p.m. until time of service. Interment will be private in the Clearfield U.M. Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Contributions can be made in her name to Colemanville U.M. Church or to the Alzheimer's Association. reynoldsandshivery.com
