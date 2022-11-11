Elizabeth Ann (Heisey) Drenning, 80, of Lititz, passed away in Moravian Manor on Sunday, November 6, 2022. She was born in Lebanon, daughter of the late Burnell Heisey and Verona (Markley) Peiffer and the late Roy Peiffer. Elizabeth was the wife of John E. Drenning, to whom she was married on April 30, 1966.
She was an Administrative Assistant for the Ephrata School District and Denver and Ephrata Telephone Company, from where she retired. She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lebanon. Betsy was also an artist whose paintings appeared in local art shows. She loved books, music, and baking, and she adored her grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband are daughters: Jennifer Drenning (Mark Hutchins) and Marijane Drenning; grandchildren: Bryan Hutchins, Caroline Hutchins and Erin Shrader. She is also survived by her brother Daniel Heisey, sister-in-law Frances Heisey, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 6th and Chestnut St., Lebanon, PA, 17042 on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The Rohland Funeral Home, Lebanon is handling the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com
A living tribute »