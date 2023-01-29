Elizabeth Ann Ford, 76, of Lancaster, entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late James W. and Viola E. Ford.
She graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School and went on to attend Millersville University, where she obtained her BA in early childhood education, and was involved in the AKA sorority.
Elizabeth was a longtime, active member of Bright Side Baptist Church in Lancaster. She was a chairperson that encouraged immigrants to join and be active in the programs as part of the International Multi-Cultural program. She also served as president of the 7th Ward Oral Project. The project highlighted the positive contributions given to the city by those who have lived and continue to live there. She was awarded the "Essence of Humanity" award, sponsored by the High Foundation at the 2022 Crispus Attucks Martin Luther King Breakfast. Elizabeth is survived by 6 brothers and numerous extended family.
A Home Going for Elizabeth will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603. Guests are invited to a viewing at the church from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment to follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »