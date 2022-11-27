Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" (Groeschel) Fretel, age 80, of Northford CT, passed away on September 14, 2022.
Betty Ann was born on February 22, 1942 in Jersey City, NJ and she was the eldest of eight children. She was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1960. When her father passed away at a young age, Betty Ann left Rosemont College to help her mother raise her siblings. Betty Ann met and married the love of her life, Theodore G. Fretel, while working as a Pan Am flight attendant. She returned to college years later, while raising three children, and took night classes over the course of eight years to earn her bachelor's degree all of which underscored the value she placed on family and education.
Besides spending time with her family and friends, Betty Ann enjoyed traveling, reading and solving puzzles. Betty Ann was a devout Catholic who found joy and fulfillment in visiting churches around the world. She will be lovingly remembered as a generous, selfless and kind woman who instinctively knew how to care for people in need. She was a beautiful woman inside and out, and she taught others by example to spread compassion and to face life challenges with grace and humility. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who were privileged to know her and be touched by her gentle spirit.
Betty Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Groeschel. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ted; their three children Denise and her husband Leo Lomuntad, Ted and his wife Mena, and Chris and his wife Anna; seven siblings, Joy, Paul, Elaine, Gene, Carol, Susan and Barbara; eight grandchildren, Lucas, Kate, Mia, Shaila, Aidan, Bodhi, Bianca and Bria; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she treasured and adored.
A living tribute »