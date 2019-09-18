Our beloved mother Elizabeth A. (Libby) Watson passed away peacefully in her sleep into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday evening, September 14, 2019, at the residence of her daughter, Donna, in her 93rd year. She was under the care of Hospice.
Born in Intercourse, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Edna (Evans) Kling. She graduated from East Lampeter Class of 43. After 12 years working at Sperry (now CNH) she retired to care for her husband Donald, until his death in 1982.
Surviving is a daughter, Donna Watson of New Holland; a son Tom Watson of New Holland; an adopted son, Buck Pavoni of Olympia, WA; two sisters, Cora Jean Lowery of Willow Valley, and Mary Gina Stoltzfus of Intercourse; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Preceding her in death is a son, Dave in 2009; two husbands, Donald M. Watson, and Dewey Bair; two brothers, Gordon (Yvonne) Kling, and Frederick Kling; two sisters, Jane (Harry) Diller, and Joann (Leon) High; and a brother-in-law, Fred C. Lowery.
Libby was mother, father and everything in between to us. Because she had to be. And never once did she ever flinch from that responsibility. She was a woman of rare strength and courage.
She was kind, considerate, humble, sweet, honest, forgiving and most of all loving. She was a very upbeat person who always looked on the bright side. She always had a smile on her face that always put a smile on your face.
A woman of strong Christian faith, she was a member of E.U.M. Church of New Holland for over 50 years and for 40 years she rarely missed a Sunday service.
For decades she loved the yearly trip to Wildwood Crest to spend a week with her beloved sisters. She loved dogs and there is a Collie named "Lady" who misses her already.
Her family was her life. Not only was she the best mother we could have ever hoped for, she was the nicest person we've ever known. We loved her dearly and will miss her deeply.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care for their compassionate care of their mother.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 2:30 pm at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland. The family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 at the Funeral Home. A private burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Coatesville. Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Elizabeth's memory to the Salvation Army, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 (pa.salvationarmy.org/lancaster-pa).