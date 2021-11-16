Elizabeth A. Grisham, 67, of Marticville Road, Pequea, passed away at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PA on Sunday, November 14, 2021 following a courageous battle with cancer. She and her husband, Roger C. Grisham celebrated 36 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John P. and Gloria Aston Mundorff.
A homemaker, she also assisted her husband with his business, Whitetail Archery at the Buck, where she was well known for her skill in arrow making.
She was a member of Marticville United Methodist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, her swimming pool, her two black Labs, Murphy & C.J. and her grandchildren.
Surviving beside her husband Roger are two children, Victoria Rothgaber of Quarryville, James (Nicole) Grisham of Peach Bottom; and 2 grandchildren, Trevor and Casey. She was preceded in death by her son- in-law, Joshua Rothgaber.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday at 2:00 PM. Viewings will be held on Friday from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Elizabeth’s memory to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. reynoldsandshivery.com