Elizabeth A. "Betty" Martin, 88, formerly of New Holland, died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Josephine I. (Weaver) Bender.
Betty graduated from Terre Hill High School in 1949. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at New Holland Machine Co., Terre Hill Silo Co., Conestoga Wood Specialties, and most recently at Lighthouse Vocational Services.
She was a member of Bethany Grace Fellowship church. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, quilting, and time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the staff of United Zion Retirement Village for their care for Betty for the last five years.
Surviving are four children: Barbara married to Glenn Seifrit, Woodbury, GA, Barry married to Patricia Martin, Lititz, Beth married to David Fulmer, New Holland, Roberta Sue married to Roland "Sam" George, Lititz, 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister Julia married to Donald Welsh, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by three siblings: Mary Jane Starr, Charles "Skip" Bender, and David R. Bender.
Due to the current health crisis, a private graveside service will be held at Bethany Grace Fellowship Cemetery. A celebration of life will be determined later. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to United Zion Retirement Community, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
A living tribute »