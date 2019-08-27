Eliza E. Marbury, 91, of Columbia passed away at her residence on August 24th, 2019. She was born in Columbia to the late Luther and Minnie Jenkins and was a lifelong resident of this area. Eliza attended and graduated from Columbia High School and then graduated from L.P.N. Nursing School. She was an inspector for the former RCA Corp. for 34 years and inspected the faceplates used by NASA on their rockets. Eliza was a lifelong member of Ashley Tabernacle Church of God in Christ and was the Mother of the Church. She was an avid cook and enjoyed sewing. Eliza was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and sister who adored her family.
Eliza leaves behind her son and daughter, Elmo Louis, Jr, husband of Emily Marbury of Marietta, Evelyn C, wife of Joseph Raymond of Jacksonville, NC; her caregiver and grandson, Dwight Marbury Raymond of Columbia; 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren; 3 siblings, Allen, husband of Connie Jenkins, Minnie Jenkins, and Patricia Jenkins all of Harrisburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Elder Elmo Louis Marbury, Sr. in 2014; eight siblings, George Jenkins, Luther Jenkins, John Jenkins, Jerry, Jenkins, Drusilla Jenkins, Carrie Jenkins, Russel Jenkins, and Susie Smith.
Services for Eliza will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 665 S. Ann St, Lancaster, PA 17602. Pastor Gerald Simmons will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.