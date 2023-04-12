Eliud Caballero, Sr., 52, passed away peacefully at home on April 6, 2023.
Eliud is the son of Miguel and Analydia Caballero. He is survived by his wife, Abigail Ayala Caballero, and their children Marlena Morales (wife of Marques), Eliud Michael Caballero, Jr., Elijah Caballero, and their granddaughter, Milani Morales. Additionally, he is survived by his siblings, Iveliz Collins (wife of Daniel, Sr.), Adalberto "Kenny" Gonzalez (husband of Cherrie), Damian Gonzalez Ruiz; as well as his many loving nieces and nephews.
Eliud loves Jesus, his family, and his church family, more than anything. He is known for his kind, quit-witted, and easygoing personality. He is loved and will be dearly missed.
In the physical realm, he enjoyed detailing cars, was partial to BMWs, and he was one of the Dallas Cowboys' biggest fans.
Eliud was employed by Sauder Brothers Concrete, Manheim, for 33 years. He had a strong work ethic, and he had a close relationship with the Sauder Brothers family and his coworkers.
Eliud attended Live with Purpose Church, Conestoga, and was baptized on May 2, 2021, by his brothers in Christ, Pastor Ryan Lapp, and Pastor Joe Sharp, and accompanied by his brother, Damian Gonzalez Ruiz. This was by far the most significant decision he ever made, and he is eternally grateful for the Gift of Grace, given freely, by his Heavenly Father and his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Memorial donations can be made in Eliud's honor, to Live with Purpose Church, 3113 Main St., Conestoga, PA 17516.
Interment is private.
To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »