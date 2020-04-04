Elise B. Weaver, 95, of Port Trevorton peacefully entered into rest at 9:07 pm on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her daughters Miriam's residence.
Born on January 6, 1925 in Earl Township, Lancaster County, a daughter of the late Daniel and Katie (Bowman) Martin. She was the wife of David G. Weaver, who preceded her in death.
Elise was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church.
She is survived by her children: Marvin (Stella) Weaver, Ephrata, Norma (Allen) Brubacher of Leonardtown, MD, Miriam (Edwin) Martin of Port Trevorton, John David (Janice) Weaver of East Earl, PA, Floyd (Joyce) Weaver of Peebles, OH, Elmer (Sandra) Weaver of Leola, Elvin (Elva) Weaver of Mechanicsville, MD, Wilmer (Debra) Weaver of Ephrata, Abel (Mabel) Weaver of Mt. Pleasant, Mills Leroy (Brenda) Weaver of Hillsboro, OH, Warren (Wanda) Weaver of Bainbridge, OH, Nathan (Nancy) Weaver of Bainbridge, OH, Elaine (Alvin) Martin of Ephrata, Timothy (Louise) Weaver of Bainbridge, OH, 100 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and one sister-in-law, Sue Martin (Daniel) of Hillsboro, OH.
She was preceded in death by five grandchildren in infancy.
Burial is private at the Stauffer Mennonite Church, Earl Township, Ephrata.
Arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, Mifflinburg, and local arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Ephrata, PA.
