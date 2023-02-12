Elisabeth Snook entered into eternal rest after a courageous battle with cancer on January 20th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Snook. Donald and Elisabeth met in Washington D.C. and were married two weeks later. They shared 54 blissful years of marriage ending in Donald's death in 2016.
Elisabeth is survived by her children, Gabriela Jaramillo (fianc James Williams), Jacqueline Cragin (husband Michael Cragin), and Christina DuPont (husband Dave DuPont), as well as her seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Lexi, Andy, Cady, Bella, Maddie and Vienna.
Elisabeth was born in Breslau, Germany (present-day Wroclaw, Poland) on August 5th, 1935. She was a survivor: a member of the last generation to have direct experience of World War II.
Those who met her were always charmed by her accent and inquired about her background. In a tone of palpable kindness, she would answer with recollections of her childhood or cultural facts about her homeland.
In her young adult life, Elisabeth was fiercely independent, turning down several suitors both in Germany and America. When her family fell into hard times following the war, she designed and sewed her own dresses. After immigrating to America, she located herself in Washington D.C., where she soon won the "Washington D.C. Sweetheart" contest in the early 1960s. She was later hired by an insurance sales firm, becoming both its' first female and highest performing salesperson during her tenure. Her elegant blonde updo stood out in company photographs surrounded by a sea of men envying her talent and work ethic. She then embraced the American tradition of entrepreneurship by owning and operating her own antique store, Jacqueline's Decor which grew to four locations at one point.
Throughout her adult life, she was an avid collector of antiques. Walking through her house was akin to a museum tour. She would take your hand and point to hand-crafted cuckoo clock, or a highly ornate Dresden plate, and recite all the history and folklore connected to her favorite pieces. These items served as one of her remaining connections to that "World of Yesterday" where her childhood lives forever: within the ancient walls of "burgs" and cathedrals; within lively ballrooms packed with gentlemen and ladies dancing to the waltzes of Johann Strauss II.
Elisabeth was keenly aware of her German American identity and held strong opinions on many topics. She had a passion for political debate and her family members still wonder why she never pursued a career in politics.
She was also a talented cook always finding the time to craft a classic German dish for her family. Richly flavored goulash spiced with black pepper, crunchy sauerkraut dressed with pieces of bacon, sweet red cabbage, warm dumplings soaked in savory gravy -- her grandchildren asked for the recipes of these staple dishes. In typical immigrant grandmother fashion, she replied, with "a handful of this" and "a dash of that" and with no specific cooking times but "when it is done, you know." Like most devoted grandmothers, she had one cardinal rule that no guest in her home was allowed to break: you must finish what was on your plate with her famously saying, "Eat up."
In her final hours, Elisabeth struggled to speak full words. Her replies in conversations were now reduced to a string of confusing groans and facial expressions, until her grandson Andreas walked into the room. Immediately she turned her head and smiled. In her signature voice, warm from the sincerity of a tender heart, she spoke: "Hi Andy!"
It wasn't long after, that our sweet "Omi" passed away with a smile on her face surrounded by the beautiful family that she was created and loved. Not a day will go by that we won't each miss her in our own special way. "See you again, Omi!" We will love you forever. Iche liebe dich.
Viewing will be held at the Wilde Funeral Home February 23 for 5-7 PM. Following the viewing please join the family at the Stottsville Inn for light refreshments and enjoy a beer (her favorite) and share a toast to a life well lived and a wonderful mother who will be dearly missed.
Interment will be private and at Fort Indiantown Gap as she will lay beside her beloved Don.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home in Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »