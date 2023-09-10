Elisabeth Klara Schoels

Elisabeth Klara Schoels, age 99, passed away on August 30, 2023. She worked for 40 years and retired from the Hamilton Watch Company in Lancaster. She was a member of the Lancaster Liederkranz.

Elisabeth is survived by her children: Klaus P. Schoels and Barbara E. Trostle both of Lancaster; two grandsons: Cody R. Trostle and Tyler P. Trostle as well as family in Germany. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at a date that is convenient to the family.

