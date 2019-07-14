Elisabeth Ann Kurtz, 92, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver and Brownstown, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.
Ann was born in Denver to the late Rev. Wallace R. and Alverda Jane (Miller) Knerr and was the wife of the late J. Richard Kurtz who passed away in 2005.
She was a member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Lancaster and formerly of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds.
Ann was a graduate of Denver High School and Kutztown University. She was an elementary school art teacher for 25 years in the Conestoga Valley School District. She was a member of the West Earl Lioness Club and the Denver Women's Club. Forever a social person, Ann always enjoyed sharing a meal with family and friends, was an avid reader, and a great conversationalist.
Ann is survived by three sons, John R., husband of Joanne B. (Kaufmann) Kurtz of Adamstown, Richard D., husband of Barbara L. (Fergerson) Kurtz of Ephrata, Scott K., husband of Leigh (Whittaker) Kurtz of Beaconsfield, Quebec, Canada; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by four siblings, Mary Derr, Kathryn Fransham, Bessie Brand and Luther Knerr.
A visitation will be held at 2:30 pm, on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 750 Greenfield Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm, with Pastor Mark L. Russell officiating. Interment will take place in the church's Memorial Garden.
If desired, memorial contributions in Elisabeth's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604 or to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.