Elisa Mosqueda (Gil) Munro, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on July 30, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy, PABorn in San Antonio, TX she was the daughter of the late Jose Anacleto Gil and Maria de los Angeles (Mosqueda) Gil. She had nine siblings, Anthony Gil, Jose Anacleto Gil, Jr., Manuel Gil, Rita Corona, Frances Sivrian, Luis Gil, Helen Valdez, Trinidad Gonzalez, and Carlos Gil who predeceased her.
In 1958, Elisa moved to Lancaster, PA, and worked in the Darmstetter's store where she met and eventually married the love of her life, Kenneth Getz Munro, on November 27, 1965. Elisa adored her three children and was the epitome of a multi-tasker. Always wanting to stay busy, she lived life exuberantly and with one more thing to get done. As a mother, she will be fondly remembered for her skills at sewing creative Halloween costumes, whipping up scrambled eggs with Fritos corn chips, and finding treasures at flea markets and auctions. As an ESL teacher's aide with the Lancaster City School District, Elisa will also be remembered for her patience with and love for her students and her ability to speak to many in their primary Spanish language. And as a part-time cashier at Weis Markets for many years, she served her customers with efficiency and a smile. The additional spending money from this job she gleefully donated to support programs for older Pennsylvanians via lottery tickets.
Stopping to smell the flowers was never Elisa's priority - for as soon as she finished one thing, she was on to the next. Quite ironic in practice though, because Elisa could get anything to grow. An avid gardener, she had the greenest thumb and doted over her beautiful flower gardens and various plantings almost as much as she doted on her family.
In 2013, Elisa and Ken moved to a senior living apartment in the Long Community at Highlands. She made many close friendships with her fellow residents, played innumerable card games, and finished many a jigsaw puzzle. Elisa was a devoted member for many years of Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Millersville, and most recently attended the Highland Presbyterian Church.
Elisa is survived by her husband, Ken; her three daughters, Karen Haas, wife of Benjamin Haas, Royersford, PA; Joyce Munro, wife of Wilson Farrell, Jr., Raleigh, NC; Kim Seibert, wife of Peter Seibert, Cody, WY; and seven wonderful grandchildren and step grandchildren, Cate Farrell, Raleigh, NC; Mick Haas, Royersford, PA; Arianna Hondares, Lancaster, PA; Damian Hondares, Lititz, PA; Jane and Mary Seibert, Cody, WY; and Aimee Wilson, Garland, TX.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lancaster General Hospital and the Hospice & Community Care Center for Elisa's care and the residents at the Long Community at Highland for their friendship, support, and community. In keeping with Elisa's wishes, there will be no service. In place of funeral services, and to honor Elisa's memory, we ask all who wish to participate to donate to the Millersville University Foundation to support the Munro Endowed Education Scholarship (a scholarship for non-traditional and/or first-generation students pursuing an undergraduate teaching degree), making checks payable to MU Foundation with Munro Endowed Education Scholarship in the check's note line, being mailed to the Development Office, Millersville University, Box 1002, Millersville, PA 17551 or online https://www.millersville.edu/give/make-a-gift.php or to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org/. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
