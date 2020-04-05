Elinor M. Rogers, 90, of Manheim Township departed this life, for the better one, quietly on March 31, 2020 at Calvary Fellowship Homes after a brief illness.
She was the wife of the late Dr. Benjamin L. Rogers (d. 2010), mother of Dan Rogers (husband of Selma Rogers), Pennsylvania and Julie Rogers, Arizona; grandmother of Melissa Agan (wife of David Welty), Virginia and Ben Rogers (husband of Thea Rogers), Pennsylvania.
Elinor was born in Baltimore, MD, excelled academically, lettered in varsity sports and was editor of her high school newspaper. She earned a B.S. from the University of Maryland and later an M.A. from Wheaton College, Wheaton, IL.
A home maker most of her life, Elinor taught Sunday school, led women's Bible studies, organized vacation Bible schools, Christmas plays and an after-school Bible club for girls.
Both she and her husband were instrumental in the founding of a church that is now part of the Presbyterian Church of America. In recent years she attended Westminster Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, PA.
Elinor hosted, supported, prayed for and corresponded with many Christian workers and missionaries and served on the board of Mukti Mission.
Also, she was a contributor to Decision Magazine, author of A Semantic Structural Analysis of Galatians for Wycliff's Summer Institute of Linguistics, and a book editor for Christian Literature Crusade and Bible Visuals International.
She enjoyed classical music, biographies, history, geography and traveling.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a public service will not be held at this time. A private burial will take place in Baltimore, MD.
Memorial gifts may be made at www.muktimission.us/investment or at www.biblevisuals.org. SnyderFuneralHome.com
