Elijah Fox, stillborn son of Jordan and Faith Stoltzfus Fox of Reinholds, was born and passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Surviving besides his parents are 4 siblings: Jackson, William, Harrison, and Scarlett Fox all at home, grandparents: Marvin and Wilma Martin Fox of Denver, PA, and Amos and Sadie Fisher Stoltzfus of Strasburg, great-grandmothers:Margaret Weaver Fox of Ephrata and Frances Hoover Martin of Blue Ball.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
