Elias R. Groff, 84, formerly of Holtwood, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Landis Homes Retirement Community. Born in Holtwood on the family farm, he was the son of the late Clayton and Mary (Rohrer) Groff. He was the loving husband of the late Marian (Mohler) Groff for 41 years at the time of her passing.
Elias was a lifelong vegetable farmer. He was a member of Life Mennonite Fellowship in West Willow. He enjoyed hunting in his younger years and enjoyed visits with family and friends.
Elias is survived by 2 children: Steven, husband of Cheryl Groff of Holtwood and Evonne, wife of Lyndon Beiler of Rexville, NY. Also surviving are 6 grandchildren: Dana (William) Thetford, Lauren (J.T.) Schaeffer, David (Naomi) Groff, Emily (Tim) Gingerich, Rachel Beiler, and Hunter (Makayla) Beiler. He was preceded in death by a son, Myron Groff; a granddaughter, Sarah Beiler; and 6 siblings.
A Funeral Service will take place at Life Mennonite Fellowship, 732 Millwood Road, Willow Street, PA on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Rawlinsville Mennonite Cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and also from 9-10 a.m. on Wednesday. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit:
