Eli Zook Fisher entered into the presence of his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 7, 2022, the result of a sudden and unexpected heart attack. Born in Lancaster County on January 6, 1956, he was the son of Betsy K. (Zook) Fisher and the late Benjamin H. Fisher. Eli was the devoted and loving husband of Renee (Greenawalt) Fisher, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.
Eli loved the Lord Jesus and lived his life full of joy. He was an active member of Calvary Church and the Winsome ABF in Lancaster, serving in the nursery and with Global Ministries. He was previously a member of Central Manor Church of God in Washington Boro for many years, leading his family to deep relationships with God and others. Eli loved to serve other people, giving his time and talents on yearly mission trips and always lending a helping hand with a smiling face.
Central Manor Camp meeting held a special place in Eli's heart; a place to worship, share meals and maintain fellowship with friends and family from his cabin deck. One of his deepest passions was building and repairing cabins, helping others to enjoy the place he loved so much.
Eli loved the beauty of God's creation and took the time to stop and appreciate the world around him. He was an avid gardener, sharing his excess with friends and neighbors. He spent many mornings and evenings hunting from his tree stand, often pleasantly enjoying a sunrise or sunset when no deer were seen. His other hobbies included woodcarving, reading books, watching nature and history shows, camping, taking walks, and having many wonderful conversations. Eli treasured holding babies and playing with children, using his smile and gentle touch to comfort and connect with God's little ones.
Eli was retired from Hempfield School District and was previously employed by Armstrong World Industries, Stencil Shop for 29 years.
Most of all, Eli was a loving husband and father who always valued time with his family.
In addition to his wife, Renee, and mother Betsy, Eli is survived by his children, Michelle Fisher and Daniel Fisher, both of Lancaster; and his siblings, Hannah Summers, Nancy Fisher, Samuel Fisher, Ben Fisher (Lisa), and Sarah Ann Scholly (Joe).
Loved ones are invited to attend a celebration of Eli's life at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA, 17601, on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation will take place at 5:00 PM with a memorial service to follow at 6:30.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Calvary Church Global Ministries Fund.