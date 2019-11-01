Eli W. Herr, 92, of White Oak Road, New Holland, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at his home. His wife, Fannie H. (Weaver) Herr, died Dec. 27, 2012. They had been married 66 years.
He was born in Martindale on November 3, 1926, the son of the late Rudolph and Susanna (Wenger) Herr.
Eli was a farmer in his younger years. He worked for Sauder Brothers, AgTech Industries (now ATI Corp.), and Westerlind (later changed to West Earl Industries). Eli also volunteered at Christian Aid Ministries, Ephrata for the last 7 years. His hobby was making whistle trains.
He was a member of Centerville Mennonite Church.
He is survived by 7 children, Edwin Herr of Gorin, MO, John, married to Carolyn (Baker) Herr of New Holland, Eli, Jr., married to Mabel (Musser) Herr of Ephrata, Alma, married to Amos Oberholtzer of Owen, WI, Amy, married to Jerry Martin of Guys Mills, Melvin, married to Gloria (Newswanger) Herr of Richland, and June, married to Rodney Sensenig of Liberty; 39 grandchildren; 95 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Louise Herr and Amy Herr both of Ephrata; and a sister-in-law, Lydia Leinbach of East Earl.
Besides his wife he is preceded in death by 2 stillborn sons; an infant daughter, Ruth; a daughter-in-law, Judith (Gochenaur) Herr; and a granddaughter, Carla Herr.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4 at 9:30 am at Centerville Mennonite Church, 197 Sensenig Road, Ephrata. Interment will be in the Martindale Old Order Mennonite Cemetery. Viewing will be held on Sunday, at the Church, from 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.