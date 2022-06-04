Eli S. Smucker, 88, of 441 Peters Rd., Gordonville, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at his home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of the late Eli B. and Lydia Stoltzfus Smucker. He was the husband of Annie (Stoltzfus) Smucker. A diesel mechanic, Eli was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 3 children, Rachel wife of Melvin Stoltzfus, Lititz, Leroy husband of Annie Smucker Smucker, Gordonville, Lydiann wife of Aaron Beiler, Gap; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; 5 siblings, Abner married to Sadie Smucker, David married to Susie Smucker, Susie Dienner, Katie married to John Stoltzfus, Sadie Lapp; sister-in-law, Malinda Smucker. He was preceded in death by a grandson, and 11 siblings.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 12 pm EST with interment in Stoltzfus Cemetery, New Holland. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
