Eli S. Martin, 93, of 742 Twin Hill Road, New Holland, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.
Born at his home in Caernarvon Twp., he was the son of the late John N. and Mary Ellen (Sauder) Martin. His wife of 67 years, Mary B. (Hoover) Martin, died March 23, 2017.
Eli was a retired farmer and carpenter, and a member of the Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
He is survived by 9 children, Etta Martin of New Holland, Lydia, married to Raymond Shirk of Ephrata, John, married to Verna (Wenger) Martin of Dundee, NY, Sara, married to Melvin Sauder of Latham, MO, Rachel, married to Raymond Hoover, and Ellen, married to Titus Shirk, both of Dundee, NY, and Ruth Martin, Lucinda Martin, and Lucy married to Nathan Nolt, all of New Holland; a daughter-in-law, Vera Martin of Dundee, NY; 64 grandchildren; 125 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Aaron, married to Martha Martin of Narvon.
Preceding him in death are two sons, Ivan and Joseph Martin; a great-grandson, Jeremiah Zimmerman; four brothers, Henry, David, John, and Samuel Martin; and two sisters, Annie Hurst and Lydia Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 19 at 9 a.m. at the late home with further services at 9:30 a.m. at the Martindale Mennonite Church with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
