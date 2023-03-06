Eli S. Dienner, age 72 of 215 Harry Road, Parkesburg, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at his home. He was the husband of Rachel L. Stoltzfus Dienner. Born in Gap, he was the son of Susie Smucker Dienner of Gap, and the late Daniel S. Dienner. He was employed with Country View Lawn Furniture. Eli was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his wife and mother are 9 children: Susanna S., wife of Aaron S. Stotlzfus, Lizzie S., wife of Elmer E. Kauffman, Jr., both of Christiana, Stephen S., husband of Esther F. Miller Dienner, Emanuel S. husband of Rhoda M. King Dienner, Sarah S., wife of Stevie F. Stoltzfus, all of Parkesburg, Lena S., wife of Elam Petersheim, Jr. of Gordonville, Samuel S., husband of Suzanne Rose Petersheim Dienner of Millertown, Daniel S., husband of Kathryn Fisher Dienner, Jacob S., husband of Hannah Ruth Beiler Dienner, both of Newport, 71 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Lydiann, wife of the late Samuel S. Fisher of Parkesburg, Sarah L., wife of David S. King, Susie S., wife of Daniel Z. Beiler, both of Gap, Naomi S., wife of Christ K. Fisher of Paradise, Jacob S., husband of Martha Ann Smoker Dienner of Gordonville, Emanuel S., husband of Katie Ann Beiler Dienner of York County. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Annie S. Smucker, late wife of David S. Smucker, Jr., husband of Ruthie Graber Smucker of McLeansboro, IL, and 2 siblings: Nancy Ann, late wife of Benuel S. King of Paradise, Daniel S. Jr., late husband of Anna K. Stoltzfus Dienner of Gap.
Funeral service will take place at the late home, 215 Harry Road, Parkesburg, on Tuesday, March 7th at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Beacon Light Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until the time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »