Eli R. Mast, age 85 of Ronks, PA, formerly of Hutchinson, KS, passed away at his home on Friday, April 29, 2022. He was the husband of Lydia Borkholder Mast with whom he celebrated 57 years of marriage on September 9th. He was born October 8, 1936, in Hutchinson, KS, son of the late Roman N. & Anna J. Borntrager Mast.
He was a member of Weavertown Mennonite Church. Eli was born and raised in Kansas and was a farmer. He enjoyed raising stock cows and pigs as well as crop farming grain and hay. He enjoyed helping in the community and interacting with neighbors and friends.
Surviving besides his wife is a son Amos E. husband of Mary Ann Stoltzfus Mast of Narvon, 4 grandsons: Caleb husband of Lisa King Mast, Bradley Mast, Verlon husband of Kyla Hostetler Mast and Kendall Mast, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Fannie Otto of Arthur, IL. He was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Emma Byler, Melvin Mast, and Johnny Mast.
Funeral service will take place from the Weavertown Mennonite Church, 2900 Church Road, Bird-In-Hand, PA, on Monday, May 2nd at 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing at the church on Sunday afternoon from 1-4 p.m. and again on Monday from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
