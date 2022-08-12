Eli L. Lapp, age 20, of 468 Union School Road, Oxford, passed away on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born in Oxford, son to Amos K. and Elizabeth Z. Lapp of Oxford.
He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are 10 siblings: Daniel E. husband of Mary Esh Lapp of Oxford, Benuel L. husband of Sarah Fisher Lapp of Oxford, Gideon L. husband of Fannie King Lapp of Oxford, Amos K., Jr. husband of Naomi King Lapp of Oxford, Katie L. wife of Aaron B. Esh of Airville, Lydia L. wife of Isaac G. Stoltzfus of North East, MD, Rebecca L. wife of Samuel K. Yoder of Kirkwood, Sadie L. wife of Israel M. Beiler of Christiana, Susie L. wife of Levi S. Fisher of Quarryville, and Elizabeth L. Lapp at home. He was preceded in death by a nephew, Benuel E. Lapp.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 468 Union School Road, Oxford, on Saturday, August 13th, at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in Homeville Amish Cemetery. Friends may call the late home from time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »