Eli H. Weaver, 83, of Leola, passed away at home on Monday, April 19, 2021.
Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late John O. and Leah (Horst) Weaver. He was the husband of Mabel M. (Nolt) Weaver.
He was a member of Groffdale Mennonite Church (Groffdale Conference).
Eli was a farmer. After retiring, he worked at Leola Produce Auction.
In addition to his wife, Eli is survived by 6 children, Marian, wife of Aaron Zeiset of Leola, Lester, husband of Lena (Oberholtzer) Weaver of New Enterprise, Marvin, husband of Marietta (Shirk) Weaver of Leola, Eli, husband of Eunice (Burkholder) Weaver of Leola, Eva, wife of Earl Oberholtzer of Leola, Alan, husband of Alice (Reiff) Weaver of St. Johnsville, NY; 33 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, John (Edna) Weaver of Kutztown, Elmer (Elizabeth) Weaver of Fleetwood; a sister, Mary (the late Harold) Zimmerman of Woodbury and a brother-in-law, Aaron Burkholder of Fleetwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight siblings, Henry, Nora, Alvin, Anna, Paul, Norman, Ada and Mabel.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 362 N. Maple Avenue, Leola. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021, at 8:45 AM, at the late residence, with further services at 9:30 AM from Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola, with Bishop Ammon Weaver officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
