Eli H. Horst, 92, of Leola, PA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 1, 2021. He was the husband of Anna (Wise) Horst, with whom he shared seventy-one years of marriage.
Born in Farmersville, PA he was the son of the late David N. and Lydia (Hoover) Horst.
He retired from Evans Eagle Burial Vaults in 2001, where he was employed for forty-five years. He was a member of Pequea Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by seven children: Lorraine wife of Lloyd High of Myerstown, Leonard husband of Marian (Zimmerman) of Ephrata, Anna Ruth of Leola, Pauline wife of the late John Martin of New Holland, Melvin husband of Marie (Weaver) of Lititz, Joanne wife of Titus Gehman of Newburg and Doris wife of Lamar Martin of Leola, thirty one grandchildren, seventy five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and six sisters: Susanna Wenger, Lizzie Wenger, Annie Horst, Sadie Zimmerman, Mary Nolt and Lydia Wise.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at the Martindale Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata PA 17522. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 10 AM with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating in Pequea Mennonite Church, 4121 Redwell Road, Gordonville, PA 17529.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com
A living tribute »