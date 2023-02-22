Eli F. King, age 84 of Ronks, PA went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 20, 2023. He was the husband of Anna Esh King with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage on December 1st. He was born in Ronks, son of late John and Barbara Fisher King. He was a member of Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church. In earlier years he had a small engine shop and later operated Eli F. King excavating. He loved music and taking his family on camping trips. He had a heart for missions and relief work. He loved reading his Bible and was a long-standing member of The Gideon's International.
Surviving besides his wife are 6 of his children: Levi husband of Joanna Miller King of Middlebury, IN, Kathy of Ronks and Nelson Bender of El Dorado Springs, MO, Barbie wife of Elam Beiler of Mountville, David husband of Rebecca Setzkorn King of Lancaster, Mary wife of Wendell Zeiset of East Petersburg, Lena wife of Wesley Mullis of Lancaster, 16 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 4 siblings: Levi King of Ephrata, Omar husband of Barbara Fisher King of Coatesville, Abner husband of Rebecca Zook King of Honey Brook, and Susie wife of Daniel King of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 8 siblings: Isaac, Christian, Rebecca, Mary, Jesse, Emma, Barbara, and John.
The funeral service will take place at the Weavertown Amish-Mennonite Church, 2903 Church Road, Bird In Hand, PA, on Friday, February 24th at 10 a.m. There will be visitation prior to the funeral for friends and family from 9 - 9:45 a.m. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. There will be a public viewing at the church on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Contributions can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 163, Strasburg, PA 17569. Shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »