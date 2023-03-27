Eli Brubacher Stauffer, 91, of Ephrata, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Fairmount Homes Inc.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Eli S. and Mary (Brubacher) Stauffer and was the husband of Ruth H. (Martin) Stauffer with whom he shared 71 years of marriage.
Eli was a member of Metzler Mennonite Church. During his working years, he was a product test technician at Ford New Holland. He enjoyed working on New Holland garden tractors, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and traveling. Eli and Ruth had volunteered with the Friendship Community for 25 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Gary L., husband of Brenda Stauffer, Ronald M., husband of Judi Stauffer, Dennis M., husband of Sharon Stauffer; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Sarah, wife of the late Phares Stauffer.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by ten siblings.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, March 29, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Metzler Mennonite Church, 515 W. Metzler Rd., Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church, followed by his funeral service at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Scott Garman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eli's memory may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.