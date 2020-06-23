Eli B. Kilmer, 75, of Denver passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a short hospital stay.
He was born in Bowmansville on January 2, 1945, to Martin Z. and Mary B. Kilmer. On May 1, 1965, he married Irene M. Newswanger and was married to her for 52 years until her death in 2017. On January 2, 2020, he married Miriam B. Kulp who survives, of the late home.
Eli was a lifelong truck driver and in his retirement enjoyed camping, fishing and time with his family.
In addition to his current wife Miriam, Eli is survived by eight children: Louella (Thomas) Reagan, Doe Run, MO; Norma (Randy) Gilliland, Lohman, MO; Michael (Karen) Kilmer, Warrenton, VA; Robert (Kara) Kilmer, California, MO; Sharon (Ryan) Newswanger, Ephrata, PA; Dawn (Steve) Martin, Ephrata, PA; Sheril (Rodney) Zeiset, Ephrata, PA; and Diane Kilmer, Dallas, TX. He was blessed with 25 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He also gained 5 stepsons: Gene (Nanette) Kulp; Randy (Dawn) Kulp; Carl (Cindy) Kulp; Steve (Nancy) Kulp; and Mike (Cathy) Kulp all of Lancaster County, PA.
Eli is also survived by two brothers and three sisters: Nancy (David) Ramer, IN; Fannie (Eddie) Martin, IN; Amanda Burkholder, IN; Harvey (Judy) Kilmer, MO; Rufus (Martha) Kilmer, MO.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and four sisters.
A memorial service was held on June 19, 2020 at the New Life Fellowship Church in Ephrata. There will be a private graveside service for the family at Bowmansville Mennonite Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eckenroth Home for Funerals, PO Box 31, Terre Hill, PA 17581 to assist with funeral expenses.