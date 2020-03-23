Eli B. Good, 92, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in East Earl to the late Samuel S. and Mary W. (Burkholder) Good and was the husband of Loretta J. (Cummings) Good.
He attended LCBC, Ephrata.
Eli was self-employed contractor and previously owned Eli's Gas Station. He enjoyed spending time with his family and building motor homes.
In addition to his wife, Eli is survived by six children, Marian Elaine, wife of Gary Stafford of Ephrata, Karen Ilene, wife of John Eby of New Holland, Terry Lou, husband of Beverly Good of Brownstown, Kimberly Ann, wife of Kevin Lee Schware of Newmanstown, Kathy Mae, wife of Dennis Nolt of Ephrata, Michael A., husband of Elicia S. Good of Lititz; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was the last of his immediate family, preceded in death by a grandson, John Stafford; seven siblings, Emma Martin, Martha Martin, Paul Good, Harvey Good, Isaac Good, Elva Good, and Samuel Good.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Eli's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
