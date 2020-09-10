Eli A. Beiler, 54, of Loysville PA entered into rest on September 7th, 2020. He was born on August 23rd, 1966. He was a member of Living Hope Christian Fellowship.
He is the beloved husband of Sara Ann Beiler and the loving father of 4 sons, Andrew, Marvin, Elmer and Daniel and 3 daughters, Kathryn wife of Ephraim Zook of Hardwick, NJ, Anna Grace and Kayla at home. He has 4 precious grandchildren.
He is the son of Ezra and Elizabeth Beiler, of New Providence. Also surviving are are 5 brothers. Benuel husband of Rachel of New Providence, Emanuel husband of Katie Mae of Lititz, Ezra, Jr. husband of Barbie Ann of Gap, David of New Holland, 7 sisters, Anna wife of David Smucker of Quarryville, Miriam wife of Jonathan Beiler of Quarryville, Lydia wife of David Glick of Holtwood, Ada wife of Samuel Stoltzfus of Drumore, Priscilla wife of Crist Stoltzfus of Christianna, Naomi wife of Alvin Lapp of New Providence, Katie wife of Elam Stoltzfus of Drumore. Eli was preceded in death by a daughter, Martha and 2 brothers, Abner and still-born brother.
The visitation will be at the Perry Mennonite Reception Center, 350 Greenpark Road, Elliottsburg, PA. on Wednesday September 9th from 1-3 PM and 5-8 PM.
Funeral services will be held at the Weavertown Mennonite Church in Bird-in-hand on Thursday September 10th at 2:00 PM. Burial will be at the adjoining cemetery.
Boyer Family Funeral Home, New Bloomfield is honored to handle the arrangements for the Beiler Family.
A living tribute »