Elfriede E. Garman, 92, of Stevens, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, March 4, 2021. Born in Langenselbold, Germany, she was a daughter of the late Hermann and Katarina (Mohn) Sandrock.
Elfriede moved to the U.S. in 1948. She enjoyed gardening, growing vegetables, herbs, and flowers. She also enjoyed swimming and traveling. Family was important to Elfriede and she remained connected to her family in Germany, taking numerous trips to visit them. Elfriede was beautiful, both inside and out. Her glowing smile and companionship will be greatly missed.
Elfriede is survived by her daughter, Anna M. Brugger and her companion Steve Coffroth of Leola; a granddaughter, Michelle Oglesby and her husband, Lonnie III, of Reinholds; and a great-granddaughter, Makenzie Oglesby. She was predeceased by her sister, Anna Marie Jones.
Services will be private, and her final resting place is Fairview Cemetery, Denver.
Memorial contributions to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Rd., Pottsville, PA 17901. www.goodfuneral.com
