Elesta "Les" Irene McNaughton, 88, of Bainbridge, Pennsylvania passed away at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center on December 17, 2020.
Les was born on February 07, 1932 in York, Pennsylvania to Frances Irene Tome. Les will forever be remembered as someone who was quick-witted, caring and had a crazy sense of humor. Les worked for the Armstrong Corporation and the Harrisburg International Airport as a Security Supervisor. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Most of all, Les had an enduring love for all of her children.
Proceeding her in death is her husband Richard McNaughton, Sr. and her son Joseph (Virginia) McNaughton. She is survived by her children Richard McNaughton, Jr. and his wife, the late Cathy, Mike (Yvonne) McNaughton, Mary (David) Kurtz, and Tracy McNaughton; also survived by 12 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. Les was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Our family would like to thank the loving staff at the Susquehanna Valley Nursing and Rehab Center for taking such good care of Nan.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Les's memory to the Bainbridge Fire Company, 34 S. 2nd St., Bainbridge, PA 17502 (P.O. Box 231).
