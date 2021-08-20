Elena Tellado, 91, of Leola, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Lares, PR, she was the daughter of the late Felipe Velez and Alejandrina Gonzalez. Elena was preceded in death by her husband, Juan T. Tellado, in 1999.
Elena worked for Victor F. Weavers, now Tyson Foods until her retirement. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, Lancaster. Elena spent multiple times each day praying for friends and family. Elena had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and was especially fond of her gladiolas. Known for her tasty dishes, Elena loved cooking Spanish meals and looked forward to the Sunday dinners with her family. Elena had a great sense of humor. She was a warm and friendly person who had a welcoming spirit and treated everyone like her own family.
Elena is survived by her children: Edward Tellado, Maria Santiago, Minerva Tellado, and David Tellado, husband of Helen; 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters: Amparo Suarez and Tomasa Gonzalez Negron; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her husband, Elena was preceded in death by 6 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6PM to 8PM, Friday, August 20, 2021, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church, 425 S. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. A viewing will be held at the church one hour prior to Mass. Interment will follow at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the American Heart Association by visiting: www.heart.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com