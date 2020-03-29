Eleanor Y. Daller, age 86, of Atglen, PA, passed away at the Mount Joy Hospice Center, on Friday, March 27, 2020. She was the wife of George R. Daller, with whom she celebrated 61 years of marriage on February 14th. She was born in Coatesville, daughter of the late Carlton & Mary Sener Young. She was a member of Penningtonville Presbyterian Church of Atglen, where in the past she was a Deacon, Trustee and choir member. In the past she had worked at Lukens Steel Company, Chester County Aviation, and last worked for Urban Outfitters. She graduated as the valedictorian from Scott High School, class of 1952. She enjoyed reading, roller skating, and being involved in her church.
Surviving besides her husband is a son G. Richard Daller, Jr. at home, brother George husband of Joanne Young of Atglen. She was preceded in death by a sister Sarah Anne Williams.
It was Mrs. Daller's request for interment to be private in the Penningtonville Presbyterian Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
