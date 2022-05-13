Eleanor Witwer Housekeeper, 95, of Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community went home with the Lord on May 11, 2022. She was the loving wife of John Fisher Housekeeper of Christiana, PA with whom she spent 67 wonderful years of marriage and the daughter of the late David Dohner Witwer and Emma Mae Kern of Ephrata, PA.
Ellie was a fantastic gardener who loved her flowers and traveling to visit with her family and grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Eleanor is survived by her two daughters, Connie Housekeeper Hunter and Julia Housekeeper Patterson; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Saturday May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Little Britain Presbyterian Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »