Eleanor W. Hart, 100, of Ephrata, formerly of New Holland, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Fairmount Homes.
Born in West Chester, she was a daughter of the late H. Russell and Mariella (Cheyney) Worthington. Her first husband, H. Marshall Regester, and her second husband, William J. Hart, preceded her in death.
Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of West Chester State College with a degree in teaching. She was a homemaker most of her life but taught 1st grade at West Goshen Elementary School from 1948-1962. She never stopped being a teacher and enjoyed teaching the children she was around all of her life.
She was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in New Holland, and was a co-founder, with her husband, of the New Holland Summer Arts Association.
She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafts, reading, sewing, knitting, making jelly, canning and freezing, visiting, and telling stories.
Surviving are 3 children, Joanna (James) Yuninger of Millersville, James (Judy) Hart of Lionville, and Valerie (Ray) Voran of Ephrata; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Preceding her in death in addition to her husbands is a daughter, Bernice Finkey; 3 brothers and 1 sister, Henry, Harvey, and Robert Worthington, and Anna Highley.
Her grandson Ben summed up her life well, with this, “of course Grammy had her ailments, but looking back at her life, I think it’s fair to say she won. And now she’s home. And now she rests”
Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Evangelical United Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Summer Arts Association, PO Box 532, New Holland, PA 17557, or to Fairmount Homes Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.