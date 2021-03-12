Eleanor Seger Lupold Evans

Eleanor Evans, age 100, of Mennonite Home Communities, Lancaster, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 after a short illness. Born in Shamokin, PA on April 17, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Aaron & Minnie Seger Meyer. Eleanor was the loving wife of Lewis Evans who preceded her in death in November 1994. While living in Shamokin, she was a night shift supervisor at a plant that made athletic material. After moving to Lancaster she worked as a layout artist for Vernon Martin Associates and Science Press. She retired from Automated Composition Services in July of 1982. She loved to fish and hike in the mountains with her husband. She bowled for Rocky Springs Senior League and was an avid reader until losing much of her sight in 1997. Eleanor loved Maine and spent many vacations there fishing with her husband. She was a member of Pequea Brethren in Christ Church and more recently attended Grace Baptist Church.
Eleanor is survived by her sons, Ronald G. Lupold, husband of the late Barbara, of New Providence, and Kenneth F. Lupold, husband of Margaret of Lancaster, 7 granddaughters, 12 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers; Jack Meyer, William Meyer, C. Wayne Meyer, and sister, Berniece Carbonetta.
The family wishes to thank the Mennonite Home staff and Hospice for their excellent care of Eleanor.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Pequea Brethren in Christ, 40 Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. A viewing will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at the church cemetery immediately following the service.
Please omit flowers. Contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to VisionCorps Foundation, 244 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603; Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, or Pequea Brethren in Christ. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
