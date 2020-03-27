Eleanor S. Miller, 71, went to the Lord on March 21, 2020 after an 11-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Hagen, Germany.
Eleanor is an honors graduate of Shepherd University in West Virginia. She earned a master's degree from Millersville University. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guenter and Liesalotte Spohr, and her sister, Angelica.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Charles K. Miller and by her son, Guenter Miller (Tracy) and daughter Charlene Wilson (Jeffrey) and four grandchildren, Wyatt, Kelsey, Elijah and Cole.
Eleanor retired after 25 years in education as a Title One reading specialist and German language teacher at Pequea Valley School District. She enjoyed reading, travel, her many cats and spending time with family and friends.
The family would like to thank from Medi Quest, Barb and April and from Caring Hospice, Lancaster, Catherine, Bobby Joe, Karen and Mary. Additional thanks to the staff at Willow Valley Assisted Living, including, Deb, Linda, Carmen, Margie, Edith, Dan and many others. Thank you also to Kindred Hospice staff including, Amanda, Rita and Sheriton, as well as The Mann House staff with special thanks to, Sheena, Alicia, Anita, and Sarah. The Mann House made Eleanor feel like family.
In lieu of flowers/cards, the family would appreciate contributions in memory of Eleanor S Miller made to the Brain Support Network, www.brainsupportnetwork.org or PO Box 7264, Manlo Park, CA, 94026
