Eleanor S. (Ellie) Labella, 90, of Broomall, PA and most recently Lititz, PA passed away on December 27, 2021 in Lititz, PA.
Funeral service will be held at St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, PA on Thursday, August 12th at 10:15 a.m. Father Siconolfi, CSSR of St. James Parish officiating. Burial will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory will be handling the funeral arrangements.
Eleanor S. Labella was born in Berlin, NH to first generation immigrants Katherine Alkevich and Constantine Savchick on March 20, 1931. She went to high school at Berlin High School and graduated in 1950. Following High School, she attended Bryant College and received a secretarial associate degree in 1952. The famous story of meeting Vince included a mixer between the sorority and fraternity where Vince made sure he was on hand to light Ellie's cigarette and the rest is history!
Eleanor devoted as much time as possible to raising her family and worked part time in various offices but was always seen attending her children's sporting events and activities, often bringing home baked treats to share with the team. In addition, she was an avid athlete, as a cheerleader and basketball player in school and tennis during her leisure with family and friends. She was devoted to her husband, Vincent and enjoyed spending as much time as possible traveling to visit her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the many places they lived including PA, NY, TX, CA and even oversees in South Africa, Korea, and Singapore. A few of Vince and Ellie's memorable trips took them to Avigliano, Italy where they enjoyed spending time with many of Vince's beloved relatives. However, the most treasured trip was in 2002, when Vince and Ellie took their children and grandchildren on a cruise to Alaska to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.
Among her many interests, Eleanor loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlework, sewing, baking, crafts, crossword puzzles and more recently word games on her iPad. She enjoyed communicating with her family and friends over social media and her tablet never left her side.
Eleanor was quite accomplished in needlework, winning year after year in the Philadelphia Flower Show in a variety of needlework categories. Her legacy to her family includes dozens of exquisite handmade needlework pieces that were original designs and will be enjoyed by her descendants for years to come.
Eleanor is survived by her children - James Labella, West Chester, PA, Kathy Blank, McKinney, TX, Karen Labella (Pete Bartlett), Alamo, CA and Peter Labella (Patty), Elizabethtown, PA, grandchildren; Jamie Labella, Patrick Griffin, Taylor, Morgan and Jennifer Blank, David Bartlett, Amanda, Jessica and Amy Labella, as well as 8 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Vincent A. Labella and her parents, Katherine Alkevich and Constantine Savchick, her stepfather, Demian Sereda (Danny) and brothers Nicholas, Lucien, Michael, Walter, Victor and sisters, Nina and Sophie, and granddaughter Robin Lee Labella.
Memorial donations may be made to Masonic Village Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to Luther Acres Personal Care and Healthcare Center as well as Masonic Village Hospice for their compassionate care.
