Eleanor S. Auker, 23, of Ephrata, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital- Penn Medicine.
She was born in West Earl Township to Marlin W. and Elsie M. (Stauffer) Auker of Ephrata.
Eleanor was a member of Stauffer Mennonite Church and was a teacher.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by paternal grandparents, Melvin S. and Clara S. (Weaver) Auker of Ephrata; her siblings, Marlene S., Lewis S., Kathryn S., Marcus S., Karen S., Ivan S. and Elsie S. all at home. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Luke and Elsie Z. (Martin) Stauffer.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM, at the late residence, 479 Peach Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at 8:15 AM, at the residence, with further services at 9 am, from the Stauffer Mennonite Church, 2530 Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
