Eleanor Ruth Wealand

Eleanor Ruth (Hess) Wealand, 93, formerly of Clay Township, PA, passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Brethren Village, where she had resided the past several years. She was born in Belleville, PA, to the late Reverend Elmer D. and Mazie (Musser) Hess, and was the youngest of their 14 children.
Ruth was a graduate of Denver High School, class of 1944. She married Lowell R. Wealand on June 27, 1948. They were happily married for 62 years.
She retired from the RCA Corporation in 1986, where she had worked in the accounting office for many years. She was an avid reader all her life and loved collecting cookbooks. She and her husband were members of the Early Bird Walking Club from Ephrata, and the Dutchland Polkateers. They traveled throughout the United States after retirement. She was a member of Grace Fellowship Church in Ephrata.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Kathy Diane, married to Jonathan Gyorke, of Akron, her grandson, Brett Diem, married to Genny Anglin Diem, of Lititz, a great-grandson, Dakota Michael Diem, who is a nuclear operator in the U.S. Navy, stationed in Norfolk, VA, a sister-in-law, Gloria L. Wissler, Lancaster, and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lowell, and was the last of her siblings.
Friends and relatives are respectfully invited to a short graveside service at Mt. Airy Cemetery on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Please omit flowers. Remembrances may be made in Ruth's memory to Hospice & Community Care www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org
