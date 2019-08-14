Eleanor Patterson Snyder (Pat), 96, Willow Street, passed away peacefully August 12 at the home of her daughter Luan, in Millersville. She was born on a farm near Gap, PA on July 18, 1923. She was the second child of T. Donald and Helen Hess Patterson. Pat graduated from Little Britain High School in 1942.
During World War II she lived in California and worked as an airplane mechanic for Cal-Aero Flight Academy on Primary and Basic Training planes. When she returned to Lancaster she worked at RCA and Hamilton Watch where she was the pitcher on the Women's Softball team. During that time she married Fred R. Snyder and had a daughter, Luan. Following his death in 1959 Pat sold real estate, drove a school bus for 20 years and retired in 1989 from the Quarryville Post Office where she was a rural mail carrier.
Pat was a skilled woodworker, cook and gardener and loved to ride her Harley-Davidson motorcycle. She was known for her Christmas Cookies, especially her paper thin sand tarts. She was a woman of boundless energy, independence, resourcefulness and strong opinions strongly expressed. She loved her Phillies and all animals especially cats which usually numbered at least three or four in the house and several outside that she kept fed.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Luan P. Snyder, Millersville. Nieces Glenda Burross (Lew), Leola, Lois Miller (John), and Millie Ruhl both of Hilton Head, SC and a cousin, Dr. James Patterson (Linda), Oregon. She was preceded in death by her sister Norma Seifried and brothers Frank Patterson and Thomas Donald Patterson Jr.
Pat is also survived by her good buddy and longtime friend Gary Shaub, who was always there for her. She often said if she had a son she couldn't have had a better one. Also, she would like to thank Mike Welk, Paul (Skip) Brown and Tom Lechner who all helped her to live such a long life, she loved and enjoyed them all.
In lieu of flowers Pat suggests hanging a bird feeder close to a window and keeping it full.
Luan would like to thank the wonderful women at Hospice for All Seasons and Visiting Angels for their care and generosity this past year.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA. Visitation will be held from 10-11:00AM. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Kirkwood, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net.