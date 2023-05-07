Eleanor Margaret Ploppert

Eleanor "Ellie" Margaret Ploppert, 84, of Lancaster and formerly of Philadelphia, passed away surrounded by family on Friday, April 28, 2023. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Glowacz) Miller. She was married for over 65 beautiful years to her beloved husband, Charles Ploppert.
Ellie loved being married to the love of her life, Chic. "Chic and Ellie" as they were loving known by. They were always by each other's side, even until Ellie's last day.
Ellie graduated from Little Flower High School in Philadelphia. She worked many jobs, self-employed at times, and always liked to keep busy. For 17 years she was a valued employee, wearing many hats, of the Rainbow Dinner Theatre. Ellie loved bingo, visiting the shores of Wildwood, NJ, playing games, crafting, and watching sports especially the Eagles. Ellie enjoyed daily talks with her sister, laughing and being the first to say, "I Love You". Ellie always looked forward to the frequent visits from her oldest daughter, Donna. A visit that always included Thursday night bingo at the Paradise Fire House. She also enjoyed the occasional margarita, going out to eat at nice restaurants, but most of all, spending her days sitting side by side with her husband, Chic. She will be forever grateful to her daughter, Denise, for the loving care provided throughout the last several years.
In addition to her husband Charles, Ellie is survived by 2 daughters: Donna MacDonald (Jock) and Denise Ploppert; grandchildren Leah MacDonald (Javier) and Madelyn MacDonald; sister Margaret Kubacki, niece Debra Kubacki, and nephew Richard P. Kubacki (Susan).
A celebration of Eleanor's wonderful life will take place in June. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name can be made to American Heart Association, heart.org, or American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com