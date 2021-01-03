Eleanor M. Lentz, 95, of Narvon, PA, formerly of Vienna, VA, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Reading Hospital & Medical Center following her battle with COVID-19. Born in Jersey Shore, PA, she was the daughter of the late Hammond and Marian (Minsker) Miller.
As a nurse, she worked for Dr. Hayman in his OB-GYN practice in Bucks County, PA. and did private duty at various hospitals. She was a school nurse for 22 years in the Fairfax (VA) County School System. Prior to her retirement, she was the Grand Marshall of the Homecoming Parade at Langley High School; this was one of her fondest memories.
Eleanor attended the New Holland United Methodist Church when she was able. She was an active volunteer wherever she lived and enjoyed gardening and knitting. She was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Kallas of Oak Ridge, NJ and Annette Wenger of Pottstown, PA, her son-in-law, Robert Kallas, her two grandchildren, Daniel and Julianne Kallas, her granddaughter-in-law, Nadine Shahbaz, and her great-granddaughter, Lina Kallas. They will miss her very much.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Vance Miller.
She will be buried privately in Jersey Shore Cemetery. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made to in her name to one of the following:
Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604, The Seeing Eye, PO Box 375, Morristown, NJ 07963 or The Golden Retriever Lifetime Study 720 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246
