Eleanor M. Hummel

Eleanor Marie (Johnson) Hummel, a teacher and mother, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 90.
Born in Kane, PA she was the daughter of the late Earl Baine and Esther (Holmberg) Johnson.
Eleanor was the wife of the late Russell Eugene, with whom she was married 51 years. Together they had three children, Eric E. Hummel of Ephrata, Earl R. Hummel of New Holland, and Rev. Eloise M. Shanley of Fayetteville, PA; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Eleanor was a graduate of Bloomsburg University. She was a parish assistant at Augustana Lutheran Church in Washington, DC, for four years before moving to Lancaster. There she was a teacher for Lancaster City School District. Her and her husband also owned and operated the former Hummel's Handcrafts at Bird-In-Hand farmer's market.
She was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Lancaster, where she served in various capacities.
The family would like to thank St. Anne's Retirement Community for their love and support.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anne's Retirement Community Angel Fund, 3952 Columbia Ave., Columbia, PA, 17512 or Redeemer Lutheran Church 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
